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'Scary duo!' - Premier League winner Danny Simpson predicts Bradley Barcola and Alexander Isak will win Liverpool the title
Simpson backs title charge
Former Leicester City right-back Simpson believes Barcola's high-profile arrival can fire Liverpool to the Premier League title if he hits it off with Isak. The former champion insists the freshly signed French winger has the explosive quality to form a terrifying partnership alongside the Swedish striker in Andoni Iraola's new-look attack. His prediction comes after the Reds sealed a blockbuster £123 million deal with PSG to bring the 23-year-old forward to Anfield.
- PRESSE SPORTS
Former defender evaluates signing
Speaking to LiveFootballTickets, Simpson feels the hefty price tag aligns with the reality of today's market: "It's a massive fee for Liverpool to spend £120 million on Bradley Barcola, but with the current climate I'm not surprised.
"If Elliot Anderson went for £115 million as a player who isn't going to provide goals, what can you expect? With Barcola, Liverpool are guaranteed goals, which would certainly help in the title race."
Simpson also examined the tactical fit on the flank: "My only concern would be that he naturally plays on the left and Liverpool definitely need a right winger. I'm sure he could adapt if he needed to, but I'm not sure you buy a player for that kind of money and play them out of position.
"Even so, Barcola is a brilliant winger, he beats top-class players with ease, and he is exactly the type of player who can win you games and trophies pretty much on his own. His strengths lie in dribbling and finishing, and that type of directness will really drag Liverpool into being title contenders this season."
'Those two could win them the league'
Simpson is convinced that the blistering pace shared by Barcola and Isak will terrify Premier League defences. He continued: "I'm interested to see the partnership he forges with Alexander Isak because if those two pair nicely and are both fit and firing for Liverpool this season, that could be a scary duo, those two could win them the league. The pair of them are lightning, and together they could score loads of goals this season if they can stay fit."
- APL
Attacking rebuild faces test
Barcola could make his Liverpool debut on Friday as Iraola's side travel to Ipswich Town searching for their first league victory. Handed the number 29 shirt, the winger bolsters a frontline needing fresh impetus after the Reds opened their 2026-27 campaign with back-to-back draws. His partnership with Isak faces an immediate examination at Portman Road as Liverpool look to kickstart their season.
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