Liverpool have officially announced the signing of French forward Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain. The huge deal bolsters the team's attacking line and hands manager Andoni Iraola one of the most prominent attacking talents in European football.

Sources at "ESPN" report the guaranteed value of the deal reached 106 million pounds, rising to 123 million should performance-linked incentives be met. Barcola has signed a five-year contract with Liverpool.

At 23, Barcola becomes the second most expensive signing in Liverpool's history. Only forward Alexander Isak, who joined last summer from Newcastle United for 125 million pounds, cost more.

Liverpool had chased Barcola for a long time, and the player held firm on his move to Anfield. He refused to consider other options during the summer, driven by his desire to leave Paris Saint-Germain in search of a greater chance to play.

Barcola: searching for more space

Barcola played a prominent role in Paris Saint-Germain's successes over recent years. Yet fierce competition within the attacking line pushed him towards the exit, with a regular starting place growing ever harder to nail down.

The French winger featured in 49 matches last season, scoring 13 goals and providing 7 assists. He also played 8 matches for the France national team at the World Cup, scoring 3 goals.

During his spell with Paris Saint-Germain, Barcola won the French league title and the Champions League twice in a row. Then he chose to take on a new challenge in the Premier League.

My dream is to win the Premier League

Barcola will wear the number 29 shirt at Liverpool. He expressed his great happiness at completing the move to the English club.

He told Liverpool's official website: "It is a great honour to play for Liverpool. I am extremely happy."

He added: "It took a long time, but I am very happy today to be playing for Liverpool, and all I wish for is to be on the pitch and to take part in matches."

He continued: "I hope to achieve great things, the first of which is to win the Premier League, as it is one of my biggest dreams in life."

He concluded: "I aspire to achieve that and to stay at this club over the long term, which is why I signed a long-term contract, and I hope I will be able to do so."

Barcola becomes Liverpool's third permanent signing of the summer, following Victor Munoz and Jeremie Jacquet. Ronald Araujo also arrived on a season-long loan from Barcelona.

Liverpool are not expected to bring in new first-team faces before the window shuts, barring a sudden departure. Manchester City are keen on Cody Gakpo, who occupies Barcola's preferred left-wing position.