Leeds United drop massive Daniel Farke contract hint as 'long-term' plan revealed

Leeds managing director Evans has confirmed that the club are actively negotiating a new contract with manager Daniel Farke. The German coach is currently in the final year of his deal at Elland Road.

Farke has deeply impressed the Leeds hierarchy since his arrival in 2023. He successfully guided the Whites to a 14th-placed finish in the Premier League and an FA Cup semi-final last term, building on their hard-fought promotion campaign in 2024-25.

With five points accumulated from their opening three league fixtures this campaign, the club are eager to secure Farke's long-term future. Evans heavily praised the manager, stating he has done "a fantastic job" thus far.