'I don't understand it' - Dani Olmo reacts to Julian Alvarez's failed Barcelona transfer move

Looking ahead to the new campaign, the former RB Leipzig man has set his sights on maintaining Barcelona's dominance in Spanish football while finally making a significant impact on the European stage. Barcelona have made a perfect start to the domestic season, securing three wins from their opening three La Liga matches. Olmo featured in all three encounters, though he is still searching for his first goal contribution of the campaign. Nevertheless, the Champions League remains the ultimate prize for a team that has struggled in the knockout rounds over recent years.

'There are new objectives, to continue winning, to continue defending the titles of La Liga, the Copa, and the Supercopa,' Olmo said. He emphasized that the primary goal is to 'go for the Champions League, as we have plenty of team.' He also addressed the intense rivalry with Real Madrid, stating: 'It has always been like that. Real Madrid is a team that has strengthened very well, with great players. And so have we. In the end, the goal for both of us is to win everything. We will fight for what we have, as we always have. We've had two very successful years at the national level and now we want to achieve European success as well. That's our objective.'