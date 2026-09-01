Saga finally OVER! Julian Alvarez makes final Atletico Madrid transfer decision after Arsenal and Barcelona interest

Alvarez has informed Atletico's director of football Mateu Alemany that he will not be leaving Metropolitano this summer. Despite persistent rumours linking him with an exit, the Argentine international has committed to staying at the Spanish capital at least until the winter transfer window, according to reports from La Sexta and La Pizarra de Quintana, via SPORT.

The decision comes after a turbulent few months where the forward attracted significant attention from across Europe. Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal were strongly credited with an interest, submitting offers to tempt the striker to return to the Premier League.

However, Alvarez has opted to reject all Premier League advances. The striker remains fixated on securing a future move to Barcelona and is unwilling to entertain alternative destinations that do not align with his ambitions in Catalonia.



