History repeats itself as Crystal Palace open talks with another ex-Eintracht Frankfurt boss to replace Oliver Glasner

The incoming manager faces a stern test to maintain recent silverware-winning momentum while addressing the squad's long-term tactical evolution. Toppmoller must quickly rectify the defensive vulnerabilities that undermined his final winless four-match run in Germany, which culminated in a poor defensive record, three draws, and a 3-3 stalemate with Werder Bremen before his sacking on January 18.

With the summer transfer window on the horizon, the board wants a swift resolution to negotiations to ensure the new boss can implement his philosophy.