‘Cruel football’ works against Wrexham legend Paul Mullin but ex-Red Dragons star backs Kieffer Moore to lead Premier League promotion charge

In the wake of Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac completing a stunning takeover at the Racecourse Ground in 2021, marquee additions were required in order to deliver on big ambition. Mullin was among the first through the door.

He scored a quite remarkable 79 goals across his first two seasons as a Wrexham player, with his second campaign delivering National League title glory. League Two was swept through with the minimum of fuss, while the record books were rewritten in 2024-25 when a third successive step up the EFL ladder was taken.

Mullin was a fan favourite and cult hero by that stage, but began to slip down the pecking order under Phil Parkinson and was denied the opportunity to prove his worth in the Championship. Loan spells at Wigan and Bradford were taken in.

The 31-year-old frontman has now linked up with fourth tier Rotherham as a free agent, with his deal at Wrexham being written off.