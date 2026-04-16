Cristiano Ronaldo vomits after suffering stomach pains during Al-Nassr's latest Saudi Pro League victory

Despite his legendary fitness levels, the 41-year-old forward was clearly not at 100 per cent during Wednesday night's Saudi Pro League encounter. Ronaldo managed to complete most of the match but was eventually replaced in injury time as his condition worsened.

Al-Nassr manager Jorge Jesus revealed the extent of the captain's suffering after the final whistle, telling reporters: "I was thinking of not including him; he wasn't in good shape. He was suffering from stomach pains and a general feeling of fatigue and, when I substituted him, he went straight to the dressing room and threw up."