AFP
Cristiano Ronaldo vomits after suffering stomach pains during Al-Nassr's latest Saudi Pro League victory
Mid-match illness strikes CR7
Despite his legendary fitness levels, the 41-year-old forward was clearly not at 100 per cent during Wednesday night's Saudi Pro League encounter. Ronaldo managed to complete most of the match but was eventually replaced in injury time as his condition worsened.
Al-Nassr manager Jorge Jesus revealed the extent of the captain's suffering after the final whistle, telling reporters: "I was thinking of not including him; he wasn't in good shape. He was suffering from stomach pains and a general feeling of fatigue and, when I substituted him, he went straight to the dressing room and threw up."
- AFP
Ronaldo’s impact despite the pain
Even while battling illness, Ronaldo remained central to Al-Nassr's attacking threat. It was his powerful long-range effort just after the half-hour mark that created the winning goal. Although Al-Ettifaq goalkeeper Marek Rodak managed to parry the initial shot, Kingsley Coman was the quickest to react, pouncing on the rebound to slot home the only goal of the game.
The Portugal icon was inches away from getting on the scoresheet himself on several occasions. He struck the woodwork with one effort and saw another goal-bound shot desperately cleared off the line by the Al-Ettifaq defence. His resilience in staying on the pitch despite his physical discomfort highlighted his continued commitment to the club's title charge.
Closing in on first Saudi title
The victory was a significant one for Al-Nassr, marking a club record-extending 15th win in the Saudi Pro League this season. The result keeps them firmly in the hunt for their first league crown since the 2018-19 campaign and Ronaldo's first major title since his arrival at the club in January 2023. While the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star was unable to add to his personal tally, he remained positive about the collective effort on social media.
Writing to his followers after the match, Ronaldo posted: "+3. Great energy from the stand." The three points keep Al-Nassr eight points clear at the top of the table, though rivals Al-Hilal currently hold a game in hand. The win ensures that the momentum remains with Ronaldo's side as the season enters its final stages.
- AFP
Chasing the Golden Boot
Ronaldo currently sits third in the Saudi Pro League scoring charts with 24 goals to his name this term. He trails Al-Ahli's English striker Ivan Toney by three goals in the race for the Golden Boot. Having finished as the league's top scorer in each of the last two seasons, the former Real Madrid man will be eager to recover quickly and close that gap in Al-Nassr's final five games.