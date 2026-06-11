AFP
Misfiring Cristiano Ronaldo has a nightmare as Portugal narrowly beat Nigeria in final World Cup warm-up match
Frustration for veteran forward
Portugal may be heading to North America on the back of a victory, but the headlines will undoubtedly be dominated by Ronaldo's struggles in front of goal. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid icon remains the focal point of Roberto Martinez’s side, yet he cut a figure of immense frustration throughout his 65 minutes on the pitch. Ronaldo wasted several clear-cut chances that he would usually convert with ease, leaving fans and pundits questioning his role as the undisputed starter for the upcoming tournament.
His first major opening arrived in the ninth minute when he latched onto a Nelson Semedo through ball, only to drag his effort wide with the goal at his mercy. The veteran’s mood darkened quickly as he was seen angrily thumping the ball away after it rebounded off the advertising boards. Later, he miskicked a prime opportunity from around penalty spot, ballooning a left-footed strike high into the stands.
- Getty Images
Martinez defends his captain
Despite the scrutiny, Martinez was quick to clarify that the heavy workload for his captain was entirely intentional. While Martinez made a staggering eight changes at the interval to rotate his squad, Ronaldo was the only outfield starter to remain on the pitch for the beginning of the second half. This decision raised eyebrows, but the Spaniard insisted it was part of a specific fitness strategy designed to ensure the striker is ready for the rigours of Group K.
"The plan we had for Cristiano, based on the information available to us, was for him to play either 45 or 60 minutes," Martinez explained after the final whistle. "The important thing is to work on the individual aspect, but also to have a team capable of finishing the match stronger than it started. That reflects good work, focus, and clarity in the way the ideas are being executed. We are now much better prepared."
Conceicao saves the day
The Selecao took the lead through Pedro Neto in the 23rd minute, but they were pegged back just before the break when Akor Adams equalised for a resilient Nigeria side. The Super Eagles, who failed to qualify for the World Cup and were missing stars Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, proved a difficult nut to crack. It ultimately took a moment of individual brilliance from one of the substitutes to ensure Portugal departed for the United States with a win.
Francisco Conceicao proved to be the hero, cutting inside from the right flank in the 75th minute before unleashing a perfectly curled effort into the far corner. It was a goal that spared Portuguese blushes and secured their second consecutive 2-1 friendly win, following a similar result against Chile.
- Getty Images Sport
World Cup countdown begins
Portugal's eyes now turn to Houston, Texas, where they will kick off their quest for global glory. All eyes will be on the team sheet to see if Ronaldo retains his place despite his misfiring display in Leiria. For Ronaldo, the 2026 tournament represents a record-tying sixth appearance at a World Cup. He's recorded 143 goals in 228 appearances for Portugal, but never scored in the knockout stages of a World Cup. Martinez's men have been drawn into a competitive Group K alongside Colombia, Uzbekistan, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The 2016 European champions begin their campaign on June 17 against the DR Congo.
How far will Portugal go at the World Cup?
15 Votes