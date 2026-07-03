AFP
'It's the last dance' - Cristiano Ronaldo's sister claims Portugal captain will RETIRE from international duty after World Cup
Iconic international career ending
A seismic announcement has rocked the Portuguese camp following claims that Ronaldo is participating in his final international tournament. The veteran forward, who recently became the first 41-year-old to play in a World Cup knockout match, scored his first-ever knockout goal from the penalty spot during a dramatic 2-1 victory over Croatia. However, revelations from within his immediate family suggest the captain will permanently step away from the national team once this tournament concludes.
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Insider source confirms farewell
Speaking to Sport TV upon arriving in Toronto to support her brother, Katia Aveiro confirmed she possesses reliable inside information regarding the forward's future plans. Despite the relentless pressure cooker of tournament football, she insisted the Al-Nassr striker remains entirely unfazed by external noise while preparing for his final bow on the international stage.
Katia stated: "The most important thing is to enjoy these 20-plus years we’ve experienced. I feel an incredible amount of pride. I was in Qatar, and I am here now. It’s a tremendous source of pride. I am confident, and we will be smiling in the end.
"Ronaldo is confident, less nervous than us. I felt a good energy and confidence. For us, the fans, it brings comfort. We can trust him. Spain in the round of 16? Bring on whoever comes next, we have to face them and we must be prepared."
Pressed on whether the veteran forward could feature at Euro 2028, Katia offered a definitive update based on inside information. She added: "From the information I have, you can say your goodbyes. Not today just yet, but I believe this is the farewell. I’m talking about the national team. From a reliable source, the World Cup is the 'last dance'."
Family dismisses outside criticism
The Portuguese skipper has faced intense scrutiny regarding his overall output and international longevity throughout this tournament campaign. However, his family remains fiercely protective, arguing that his historical achievements over the past two decades place him far above the regular negativity generated by detractors.
Katia continued: "For intelligent people, anyone who loves football has to love Ronaldo. They are the ones missing out. He’s been breaking boundaries for 20-odd years. Look at where the Aveiro family is now and where we came from. The suffering my mother went through... do you think criticism is going to interfere with our happiness? Never!"
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European heavyweights brace themselves
Portugal face the ultimate test of their championship credentials when they battle European champions Spain in a blockbuster round-of-16 clash on Monday. Having narrowly navigated past Croatia courtesy of Goncalo Ramos' stoppage-time winner, Roberto Martinez's squad must rapidly elevate their performance level.
With public confirmation of Ronaldo's impending international retirement now hanging over the camp, the squad will be desperate to prolong their captain's final tournament journey.