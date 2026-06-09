‘Don't see another striker better than him’ - Why Cristiano Ronaldo has to start for Portugal at 2026 World Cup as former team-mate hails ‘unique’ talent

Ronaldo’s former Portugal team-mate Maniche has thrown his support behind the Al-Nassr superstar, insisting that he must remain the focal point of the national team’s attack through the 2026 World Cup. Despite debates regarding his age and mobility, Maniche believes Ronaldo’s inherent goalscoring ability sets him apart from any other Portuguese striker.

Ronaldo, who will be 41 by the time the next global tournament begins in North America, has continued to find the net regularly in the Saudi Pro League and during international breaks. For Maniche, who played alongside Ronaldo at Euro 2004, the decision to start the veteran is a matter of pure merit rather than reputation.



