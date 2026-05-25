Cristiano Ronaldo 1-of-1 Panini Kaboom card sells for record-breaking seven-figure sum

While the identity of the buyer remains anonymous, a high-end collector - whose Instagram handle is 'cherubcards' - acquired the Ronaldo card in March 2024 and confirmed to The Athletic they were the deal's seller. Taking to social media to celebrate the card's history, the seller remarked: "[SOLD] 2018 Panini Cristiano Ronaldo Green Kaboom 1/1 PSA10. Speechless that I was able to acquire this card to pair up with my Kobe Bryant Green Kaboom - both superb athletes with the best work ethics you could dream of. They both absolutely achieved their dream careers through talent, but more importantly dedication and discipline."

The seller further expanded on the significance of the card, noting the effort taken to ensure its condition was flawless. "Also beyond grateful that my homie @pats_pulls was able to achieve mission impossible and crack this from BGS9.5 to a gem mint PSA10. A very full circle moment as my first big hit was a 2017 Select CR7 Kaboom that Pat helped me to gem. My first ever CR7 1/1, and one of the finest cards in my collection. Time will tell that his Juventus career should be held in the same esteem as his Manchester United and Real Madrid careers. A man who was adventurous enough to try different challenges and conquer all challenges he set his heart to. A true champion and legend," they added.



