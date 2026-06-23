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‘WE ARE HERE!’ - Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to critics as 41-year-old GOAT makes more history at 2026 World Cup
Ronaldo fires back after 'dark week'
Ronaldo admitted it had been a “dark week” after answering the critics that claimed he “had already retired from football” with a brilliant display for Portugal against Uzbekistan at the World Cup. The veteran striker had faced intense scrutiny following a toothless performance during Portugal's 1-1 draw with DR Congo, leading some to suggest his time at the top had finally come to an end.
However, the 41-year-old responded in typical fashion, delivering a 9/10 performance in Houston that reminded the world of his enduring quality. Speaking to Sport TV after the full-time whistle, Ronaldo said: “I know that whoever works hard, God helps him. It was a tough week, a dark one, it started as if I had retired from football. But I held on as I always hold on because I believe in work more than football. It was tough, I have to admit, but we came back.”
Ronaldo's message to the fans
After scoring twice and helping Portugal dominate Uzbekistan, Ronaldo celebrated in a way that quickly went viral. Cameras captured the Portuguese icon looking directly toward the lens after the final whistle, where he shouted: “I’m back! I’m back!”
Ronaldo celebrated After the match, with his followers on Instagram by posting pictures of his goal celebration with the caption: "estamos aqui" which means 'WE ARE HERE!'.
- AFP
Writing history in Houston
The Al-Nassr star needed only six minutes to find the net, meeting a Joao Cancelo cross with a pinpoint half-volley. In doing so, he became the first male player to score in six different World Cups, further cementing his legacy as the most prolific international goalscorer of all time. His second of the afternoon saw him move onto 10 World Cup goals, overtaking the legendary Eusebio as Portugal's all-time leading scorer in the competition.
Reflecting on the team's mental strength, Ronaldo added: “I’m very happy, but the most important thing is the work the team did, the trust we had. We took a lot of beatings during the week, we knew this was going to happen, but the team worked well, we improved a lot.”
- AFP
Looking ahead to the knockouts
The 5-0 victory virtually guarantees Portugal a place in the round of 32, allowing them to focus on building momentum for the latter stages of the tournament. While Uzbekistan struggled to live with the European giants, they did have a goal ruled out by VAR for a foul in the build-up, and their goalkeeper Abdouvakhid Nematov was kept busy throughout by a relentless Portuguese attack.
The result leaves Portugal in a strong position to advance to the knockout stages, effectively erasing the memory of their disappointing Group K opener.