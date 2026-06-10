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Cristiano Ronaldo's last Portugal game on home soil? Roberto Martinez explains meaning behind Nigeria friendly ahead of CR7's sixth World Cup
No retirement plans for the captain
Portugal head coach Martinez has insisted that Ronaldo is not viewing Wednesday's warm-up match against Nigeria as a potential farewell to Portuguese fans. At 41 years old, the Al-Nassr superstar is on the verge of making history by appearing in his sixth World Cup, yet the former Real Madrid man remains as focused as ever on the immediate task at hand.
Speaking to the media ahead of the clash in Leiria, Martinez was quick to highlight the professional standard set by his veteran striker. "Our captain sets an example in everything he does," Martinez said of Ronaldo on Tuesday. "He gives his all, 24 hours a day, to help the national team. Our captain and the rest of the players are not thinking about the future. We don't know what can happen in the future because they can get injured and there are decisions that are out of their hands."
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The secret to Ronaldo's longevity
While most players at 41 are long retired, Ronaldo continues to defy biological limits. Martinez believes that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's physical state is merely a byproduct of his mental strength. The coach has previously noted that Ronaldo's secret is his "hunger", which remains undiminished despite a career filled with every major trophy except the World Cup itself.
"The focus is on training, being the best, putting the concepts into practice and showing pride in wearing the shirt," the Spaniard continued. "That's the example he sets. His sole aim is to use it for tomorrow to improve." Ronaldo, who is the all-time leader in men's international appearances (227) and goals (143), appears ready to lead the line once more as Portugal seek global glory in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
Experimental approach against Nigeria
The friendly against Nigeria represents the final opportunity for Martinez to fine-tune his squad before they depart for the tournament. While Ronaldo is expected to start, the manager intends to use the full depth of his talent-packed roster to ensure everyone has rhythmic sharpness before their opening group-stage match against DR Congo on June 17.
"The idea is to make eleven substitutions and try to ensure everyone gets some playing time," Martinez added. "For five or six of our players it will be their first game. The focus is still on the individual and to give minutes to those that need it. Our number one priority is to get the players on the plane ready for the World Cup. Portugal's strength lies in everyone's commitment. The responsibility is to prepare the players to help the team. To use their talent to win."
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Tactical flexibility and the African test
Martinez views Nigeria as the perfect preparation for their tournament opener, citing similarities between the Super Eagles and their first World Cup opponents. The coach emphasised that while the individual talent in the Portugal squad is immense, the focus remains on the collective structure and a high-pressing style that has been ingrained in the national setup for over a decade.
"We have an opportunity to work on aspects that are similar to what we'll face against Congo," he said. "It's a group of very talented players. We have the structure and discipline to win every game. The statistics speak for themselves: goals, victories... Total commitment to pressing high up the pitch and defending quickly - that's the style, the result of 15 years of work in Portuguese youth football. As for tactics, I already said on the first day. The idea is to have tactical flexibility to adapt individual talent within the team's structure."