Cristiano Ronaldo defends Portugal after disappointing World Cup result against DR Congo

Following a frustrating stalemate in Houston, Ronaldo spoke to Sport TV while signing autographs outside the stadium. Portugal have struggled to break down a resilient African side, settling for a 1-1 draw after Yoane Wissa cancelled out an early goal. Despite looking visibly dismayed and heading straight down the tunnel at the final whistle, the veteran forward defended the collective effort.

When asked what the team lacked, he provided a blunt assessment of the encounter. "What was missing? Nothing was missing, this is football. Portugal could have won, but also could have lost. It could have gone either way," he said, refusing to lay the blame on his teammates after a challenging 90 minutes.