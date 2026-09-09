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Adhe Makayasa

Cristian Volpato fined over positive cocaine test as Socceroos star maintains innocence

C. Volpato
Sassuolo
Serie A
Australia

Australia international Cristian Volpato has received a fine after testing positive for cocaine during a police traffic stop in Sydney. The Sassuolo winger strongly maintains his innocence, insisting he never knowingly consumed the illicit substance before returning a subsequent negative test upon his return to club duties in Italy.

  • Australian winger receives penalty

    Sassuolo winger Volpato has been handed a 722 Australian dollar fine by New South Wales police after failing a random roadside drug test on Sydney's Anzac Bridge, as reported by the Associated Press. An initial roadside screening on July 24, along with subsequent laboratory analysis of a second sample, confirmed the presence of cocaine while the player was driving. Local police authorities have confirmed that the matter has been concluded through the administrative penalty notice, with the player facing no further criminal proceedings.

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    Player protests total innocence

    The Sydney-born right winger promptly contacted Football Australia officials to provide his account and clarify the off-field situation. Volpato firmly maintained his innocence, stating that he had never knowingly consumed or ingested any prohibited substance. Sassuolo officials also confirmed that the player underwent follow-up medical testing immediately upon his return to the club's training base in Italy, with all subsequent results coming back completely negative.

  • International allegiance switch pays

    The incident comes under the spotlight after Volpato chose to switch his international allegiance from Italy to Australia shortly before the World Cup, where the Azzurri failed to qualify for a third consecutive tournament. The 22-year-old, who remains under contract with Sassuolo until June 2028, made his senior international debut in a warm-up friendly against Switzerland before securing a place in the Socceroos squad. During the tournament, he featured in group-stage fixtures against the United States and Paraguay and played 74 minutes in Australia's round-of-32 exit on penalties against Egypt.

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    Injury recovery halts progress

    Volpato's immediate attention now turns to his physical rehabilitation after he was forced off with a hamstring injury against Bologna earlier this week. Having made three appearances in Serie A this season, the winger faces a spell on the sidelines as he aims to regain full fitness and fight for a regular starting role on the right flank. Sassuolo's medical team continue to monitor the youngster's recovery closely to ensure he is ready for action ahead of a demanding autumn fixture schedule.

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