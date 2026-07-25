Australia international tests positive for cocaine and has driver's licence suspended after twice being stopped for speeding

Addressing the reports involving the player, Football Australia and the local professional players' union have confirmed their commitment to monitoring the situation while providing full support.

A spokesperson for Football Australia released an official statement regarding the news surrounding the Socceroos winger: "We have been in contact with the player and continue to monitor the matter and support the player throughout this process."

Meanwhile, Professional Footballers Australia (PFA) echoed similar sentiments in a separate statement: "The PFA is aware of reports concerning Cristian Volpato and will ensure he is supported."