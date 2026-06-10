Could two stars be on their way out at BVB? Borussia Dortmund has reportedly made a surprising decision

According to the report, the club is prepared to let both players depart on free transfers and currently has no intention of extending their contracts early or selling them in the ongoing transfer window.

Moreover, neither Sabitzer nor Bensebaini currently plans to leave the club this summer. According to transfermarkt.de, their market values sit in the mid-single-digit millions, a range that would allow BVB to absorb their departure on free transfers without undue financial strain.