First, though, came the fight against relegation. "We have to win. Full stop. That's it. Football can be that simple," Schmidt told reporters before Heidenheim's away trip to 1. FC Köln on Sunday.

No sooner said than done: Schmidt's side travelled to Cologne and returned with a 3-1 victory, climbing off the foot of the table for the first time in months. The win marked Schmidt's 100th Bundesliga match in charge of FCH.

The FCH now heads into the season finale level on points with FC St. Pauli and VfL Wolfsburg. Heidenheim host 1. FSV Mainz, while Wolfsburg and St. Pauli meet in Hamburg. A win, coupled with the right result in the other game, could still propel Schmidt's side into the relegation play-off berth. That outcome would be…?



