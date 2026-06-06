Atubolu has one year remaining on his Freiburg contract until 2027, yet a transfer this summer remains highly likely. Freiburg have already signed Mio Backhaus from Werder Bremen for €12 million as Atubolu's direct replacement and new first-choice goalkeeper. Atubolu has already rejected a contract extension, so the Europa League finalists must sell this summer if they want to recoup a reasonable transfer fee for their homegrown talent.

Where the 24-year-old, who has been a regular in the SCF goal since 2023 and is now among Germany's best shot-stoppers, will play next is still unknown. Most recently, Sport Bild reported that Atubolu was facing a fiasco, as neither he nor Freiburg had yet received a concrete offer from an interested club. "He has completely gambled away his future," the report states, painting a grim picture of the 24-year-old ending up on the bench.

However, Mundo Deportivo claims that La Liga side Real Sociedad is now interested, and Atubolu is said to be weighing several other options, including clubs from the Premier League, Inter and AC Milan, and Atlético Madrid.

Regarded as a future Germany No. 1, Atubolu has yet to earn a place in the 2026 World Cup squad. Last October he was included in Julian Nagelsmann's squad for the qualifiers, but the former U21 international is still waiting for his senior debut.