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CONCACAF Player Rankings: Christian Pulisic, Alphonso Davies dethroned after World Cup

Analysis
USA
FEATURES
Mexico
Canada
C. Pulisic
F. Balogun
J. Quinones
W. McKennie
A. Davies

GOAL breaks down the top five players in CONCACAF following the World Cup

And now, after years of build-up, the CONCACAF World Cup is over. For a few weeks, the world arrived in North America, taking over the United States, Mexico and Canada to celebrate soccer. What a celebration it was. For a few weeks, there was one heck of a party in CONCACAF.

The three hosts played their part, with all three generating memorable moments. All three fell at the same hurdle, the round of 16, but all three also had genuine moments when they made their countries proud. As a result, new stars emerged, while familiar ones added new chapters to their legacies.

So, with that in mind, it's worth looking at CONCACAF's best players. Who's the top dog after the World Cup? GOAL breaks it down..

  • Alphonso DaviesGetty Images

    5Alphonso Davies

    It will remain one of this summer's big "what ifs" because you do have to wonder, "What if Phonzie was healthy?"

    He wasn't, which is why Canada were never able to unleash him this summer. They did well without him, but Davies is their true world-class player, and they effectively went into this home World Cup a man down, hoping that, at some point, Davies would be able to show it.

    The fact that he couldn't doesn't diminish his ability, though. When he is fit, he's a weapon for both Canada and Bayern Munich, one with the ability to change games on either side of the ball. The hope is that he can get back to doing that once he's fully healed.

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  • Weston McKennie USMNT Belgium 2026Getty

    4Weston McKennie

    The USMNT's Mr. Do-it-all did it all this summer, showcasing why he is a top-class midfielder.

    While his contributions weren't as loud as some of his United States Men's National Team teammates', McKennie's World Cup performance was significant because his work in midfield made the team tick. His combination play with Sergino Dest against Australia was dominant, while his pressing against Paraguay helped set the tone. When the U.S. rotated against Turkiye, it was McKennie who remained, and there's a reason why.

    For both the U.S. and Juventus, McKennie is so, so important as the perfect complementary piece who simply makes the team better.

  • Christian Pulisic USMNT 2026 World Cup ParaguayGetty

    3Christian Pulisic

    There's no denying that his reputation took a hit this summer, but it would also be silly to deny just how good Pulisic is.

    Yes, it's been a bad year for the American star, who only played like a star for 45 minutes this summer. Outside of that start against Paraguay, a clearly injured Pulisic never got going, and that's something that's going to hang over him for the foreseeable future.

    The reason fans are so upset, though, is that Pulisic has the ability to be so much better. He wasn't this summer, though, and now it's up to him to find a way to prove himself all over again for club and country.

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  • Julian Quinones Mexico South AfricaGetty Images

    2Julian Quinones

    At this summer's World Cup, a new hero emerged for El Tri by doing something he's been doing a whole lot of lately: scoring.

    Quinones is no stranger to goals. After scoring 36 in two seasons with Atlas and 23 in one campaign with Club America, the winger went to Saudi Arabia to become one of the Saudi Pro League's top attackers. He scored 25 in his debut campaign before firing 37 this past season to beat out Ivan Toney and Cristiano Ronaldo for the Golden Boot.

    Then, with El Tri, he scored four times at this summer's World Cup, creating some of the most memorable moments in Mexican soccer history on home soil. That's why Quinones is now a household name, and this summer ensured that he'll stay that way in Mexico for a long, long time.

  • BalogunGetty Images

    1Folarin Balogun

    There's a new king of CONCACAF.

    No player in the region boosted their stock as much as Balogun, who was in the spotlight all summer long for both good and less-good reasons. His World Cup goals were spectacular, helping the U.S. win games in ways they'd never been able to on this stage. Casual fans were dazzled by Balogun's ability, while diehards were just glad to see it all come together at the right time for a player whom many saw as the team's missing piece.

    As for the off-field part? Well, Balogun's red card controversy certainly got him in the news, mostly for reasons beyond his control. It was one of the storylines of this World Cup, and it stemmed from the initial panic over losing a player of Balogun's ability.

    In this region, few players can say they're anywhere near the American striker's ability, and his next task is to kick on and get even better in time for 2030.