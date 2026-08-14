AC Milan open to Christopher Nkunku exit as Roma exploring Matias Soule swap deal

Nkunku has surprisingly been placed on the transfer list at Milan by head coach Amorim. With just under two weeks remaining until the summer window officially closes, Amorim has handed the club hierarchy his updated list of unwanted players.

Despite an initial infatuation during the early stages of the pre-season training camp, the 28-year-old French attacker has fallen out of favour. He is currently training on the fringes of the first team at Milanello. Per Calcio Mercato, his sudden and unexpected availability has quickly caught the attention of domestic rivals Roma. The capital club have been closely monitoring his situation as they look to bolster their squad.