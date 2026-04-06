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Ameé Ruszkai

Chelsea women's player ratings vs Tottenham: Veerle Buurman's bolt from the blue spares Hannah Hampton's blushes after England goalkeeper's howler in FA Cup quarter-final

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Hannah Hampton's blushes were spared by Veerle Buurman's wonderstrike as Chelsea beat Tottenham 2-1 on Monday to reach a sixth successive FA Cup semi-final. The Blues were on track for a place in the last four after Sam Kerr's first-half header until Hampton completely misjudged Eveliina Summanen's free-kick in a rare lapse. But just as extra-time was looming, up stepped the impressive Buurman, who rolled past one defender before unleashing a brilliant strike that flew into the top corner to break Spurs hearts late on.

Having suffered their own disappointment in midweek, crashing out of the Champions League at the hands of Arsenal, Chelsea started this game well and were able to break down a well-organised Tottenham defence just before half-time, when Kerr headed home Keira Walsh's cross. It was a goal the Blues deserved, having produced a lot of positive play without creating too many clear-cut chances, but it wouldn't dampen Spurs' spirits.

The visitors had a few bright moments in the first half, thwarted by good defending by Niamh Charles on two occasions in particular, and they'd get their equaliser just seven minutes after the break, as Summanen's free-kick caught Hampton out completely. It looked set up for a cross from a wide angle, but the Finland international instead sent the ball flying over the England goalkeeper to net a goal that would open the game up completely.

From there, both sides had chances aplenty. The biggest ones came for Chelsea, when Kerr should've scored when gifted possession in the Spurs box and Ellie Carpenter missed a free header from a couple of yards out, but Tottenham had openings too, with Amanda Nilden forcing an uncertain save out of Hampton before Julie Blakstad sent a free header well wide.

Extra-time looked to be well on the cards, that was until Buurman stepped up to be the unlikely match-winner. The 19-year-old has been outstanding in the Chelsea defence since getting more opportunities after the turn of the year and she grabbed some deserved headlines when she strode forward in the final minutes, rolled the ball past a defender and then fired the ball into the top corner, to give the Blues the lead again with just four minutes to go.

It sent her side into the semi-finals of this competition yet again, as they look to follow up March's League Cup triumph with a fifth FA Cup in six seasons.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Kingsmeadow...

  • Niamh Charles Chelsea Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Hannah Hampton (5/10):

    Made a couple of decent stops but generally looked uncertain and made a big error for Spurs' goal.

    Ellie Carpenter (6/10):

    Had a good game up and down the right but did miss a massive chance to give Chelsea the lead when she put a header wide from a couple of yards out.

    Kadeisha Buchanan (7/10):

    Stood up tall in her duels and was solid in possession.

    Naomi Girma (7/10):

    Misplaced just one of her 72 attempted passes in a strong outing.

    Niamh Charles (7/10):

    Played really well in her first start since December. Made a crucial block to deny England in the first half, thwarted her again not long after and was involved in lots of good build-up play, including for the opening goal.

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  • Eveliina Summanen Sjoeke Nusken Tottenham Chelsea Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Midfield

    Keira Walsh (7/10):

    Was a little caught out at times when the game became transitional but did well overall. Great on the ball and delivered a brilliant cross for Kerr's goal.

    Erin Cuthbert (7/10):

    Didn't get on the ball too much but did a lot of work off it, winning plenty of duels and breaking up Spurs' play.

    Sjoeke Nusken (7/10):

    Her runs in the channels added another element to Chelsea's attack and ensured Spurs always had something extra to think about.

  • Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Adobe Women's FA Cup Quarter FinalGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Alyssa Thompson (6/10):

    Drifted in and out of the game. Had some bright moments but was also really quiet for spells.

    Sam Kerr (7/10):

    A mixed day. Broke the deadlock and did some good work in possession, but really should've scored at least one more with a great chance shortly after Spurs' equaliser.

    Lauren James (8/10):

    At the heart of everything good Chelsea did, dictating play and creating chances aplenty.

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  • Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Adobe Women's FA Cup Quarter FinalGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Veerle Buurman (8/10):

    Took up a left-back role, replacing Charles just before the hour, and settled in seamlessly before rocketing in the winner four minutes from time.

    Wieke Kaptein (N/A):

    Brought plenty of energy to the midfield in the closing stages and was unfortunate no one got on the end of a great cross a few minutes after her introduction.

    Sandy Baltimore (N/A):

    Didn't see a lot of the ball in the closing stages, but her presence alone gave Spurs' back line an extra concern.

    Sonia Bompastor (7/10):

    Having seen a rotated Arsenal suffer a shock exit just a day earlier, she put out a strong team and got a good performance to go with it, even if the result was not as straightforward as she may have liked. 

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