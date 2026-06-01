Chelsea turn down several offers for defender deemed 'untouchable' by Xabi Alonso

According to TEAMtalk, despite heavy interest from the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid, the Blues view the versatile 20-year-old defender as completely untransferable. This firm stance comes directly from the top, with newly appointed head coach Xabi Alonso viewing the academy product as a non-negotiable, vital cog in his long-term tactical blueprint, especially after showing such promise in limited minutes on the pitch.

The England Under-21 international is highly regarded within the club's hierarchy and has been granted untouchable status in terms of his future. This designation places him in elite company at Stamford Bridge, moving him into the same bracket as established first-team cornerstones like forwards Joao Felix and Cole Palmer and midfield engine Moises Caicedo.