Chelsea set £50m price tag on star striker as Everton and Forest battle

Chelsea are willing to part ways with Delap this summer as they attempt to streamline their squad before the new campaign kicks off. According to Standard Sport, the Blues are demanding £50 million to sanction a permanent exit for the striker.

Chelsea previously activated a £30m release clause to sign Delap from Ipswich Town just 12 months ago, but board members are now ready to sell if their asking price is matched. Several Premier League suitors have expressed interest in securing his services, with Everton and Nottingham Forest closely monitoring developments at Stamford Bridge. Delap registered just two goals across all competitions throughout a turbulent first year in west London.