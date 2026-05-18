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Chelsea's 'very strange' Alejandro Garnacho & Jamie Gittens signings questioned by Wayne Rooney
Rooney baffled by BlueCo recruitment strategy
The Blues' hierarchy has faced consistent scrutiny since the takeover by Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, and Rooney believes the lopsided nature of the squad is a primary cause for their current domestic struggles. Speaking on his BBC podcast, the Manchester United legend pointed to the specific exchange of wingers that has seen Arsenal benefit at Chelsea's expense. "I think Chelsea will have to sell some players because they’ve got a big squad and have made some very strange signings," Rooney explained. "Selling [Noni] Madueke to Arsenal and signing Gittens, I just didn’t get that, I didn’t understand it. I never got the signing of Garnacho, so there’s been some very strange signings."
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The Madueke and Gittens paradox
The statistics certainly provide ammunition for Rooney's argument. Since crossing the London divide, Madueke has flourished at the Emirates, helping Mikel Arteta’s side move to the brink of a Premier League title and into a Champions League final. In contrast, Gittens has struggled to justify his arrival, failing to provide the explosive impact expected of a high-profile attacking recruit at Stamford Bridge.
Recruited to fill the void left by Madueke, the £52m winger has scored just one goal across 27 appearances during his tenure so far. This lack of productivity has become a focal point for critics who argue that the club has prioritised potential over proven output, leaving the first-team squad unbalanced and lacking a clinical edge in the final third.
Garnacho struggles after Old Trafford exit
Rooney was equally perplexed by the acquisition of Garnacho from his former club. Despite the hype surrounding the Argentine international’s move to west London, he has found life difficult in a blue shirt. The young winger has failed to replicate the spark he showed at Old Trafford, leading to questions about whether he was the right fit for the project currently under construction at Chelsea.
The frustration among the fanbase has grown as the £40m switch has yet to yield a significant return, with Garnacho managing just a single Premier League goal. Rooney insists that the solution lies in clearing out the deadwood and finding veteran leaders. "There’s players there they need to get rid of to get some more experience in and help the young players," he added.
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Hope for the Xabi Alonso era
Despite his criticisms of the current squad, Rooney is optimistic about the future following the appointment of Xabi Alonso. The Spaniard has been handed a four-year deal and, crucially, the title of manager. This shift in responsibility suggests that the Alonso's demand for more ready-made senior players will be met by the ownership group this summer.
Rooney believes that if Alonso is given the freedom to overhaul the recruitment model, Chelsea could return to the summit of English football. "I like the fact Alonso has been announced as manager and not head coach," Rooney added. "They’ve got some very talented players so if they get the signings right in the summer I actually think they could be up there challenging for the title. The players will want to play for him because he’s got aura about him."