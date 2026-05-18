Chelsea's 'very strange' Alejandro Garnacho & Jamie Gittens signings questioned by Wayne Rooney

The statistics certainly provide ammunition for Rooney's argument. Since crossing the London divide, Madueke has flourished at the Emirates, helping Mikel Arteta’s side move to the brink of a Premier League title and into a Champions League final. In contrast, Gittens has struggled to justify his arrival, failing to provide the explosive impact expected of a high-profile attacking recruit at Stamford Bridge.

Recruited to fill the void left by Madueke, the £52m winger has scored just one goal across 27 appearances during his tenure so far. This lack of productivity has become a focal point for critics who argue that the club has prioritised potential over proven output, leaving the first-team squad unbalanced and lacking a clinical edge in the final third.



