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Ex-Chelsea striker hails Xabi Alonso for masterminding Danny Welbeck's sensational move after Carabao Cup heroics
Chelsea stun Leeds in Carabao Cup thriller
Chelsea produced a sensational comeback to defeat Leeds 6-3 in a thrilling Carabao Cup encounter. Alonso's side initially looked set for a disastrous early exit after falling 2-0 behind at Stamford Bridge.
However, a frantic 12-minute attacking spell in the second half completely turned the tie on its head. Cole Palmer scored twice in three minutes to level proceedings, before Pedro Neto and summer signing Welbeck added to the tally.
Valentin Barco and a dramatic second goal from Welbeck eventually secured Chelsea's spot in the fourth round. Their late heroics rendered Dominic Calvert-Lewin's 75th-minute strike for Leeds a mere consolation on the night.
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Hasselbaink praises Alonso for shrewd Welbeck transfer
Following the dramatic nine-goal victory, former Blues striker Hasselbaink singled out Welbeck for special praise. The pundit believes Alonso made a remarkably shrewd decision in bringing the experienced forward to west London.
Welbeck, who also found the net in Chelsea's previous Carabao Cup triumph against Luton Town, has quickly proven his worth. Speaking on Sky Sports, Hasselbaink insisted the former England international will be a vital asset for his new team.
"He’s going to add a lot, come on!" he stated. "He’s played for Arsenal and Manchester United, and did the business for Brighton. He knows he’s not going to be the number one at Chelsea and he will settle for that.
"But he can give so much to the other players on and off the pitch. He will be talking to the other players and helping that way but also he wants to score and he will want to be on the end of things. It’s a great signing for Chelsea."
Veteran striker provides crucial leadership for Blues
Chelsea’s highly talented but largely inexperienced squad has noticeably lacked veteran leadership in recent campaigns. Alonso clearly recognised this crucial shortfall and immediately pounced on the opportunity to recruit the proven Premier League forward.
While Welbeck is expected to serve primarily as a back-up to in-form striker Joao Pedro, his overall influence will extend far beyond his playing minutes. Hasselbaink noted that the 35-year-old understands his squad status perfectly.
"He’s a top striker but his personality and what he will bring to the group off the pitch, nowhere will really understand the importance of that unless you’re in it," Hasselbaink added.
"He’s a brilliant professional, as we’ve seen during his career in the Premier League, and I just hope he can go from strength to strength playing for Chelsea."
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Premier League return awaits high-flying Chelsea squad
Welbeck's impressive cup cameo will certainly give Alonso plenty to think about as he manages his attacking rotation. The veteran has now conclusively demonstrated his ability to change a game when called upon by his manager.
Chelsea will now turn their attention back to domestic duties as they look to build on this remarkable cup victory. The Blues return to Premier League action on Saturday when they host newly-promoted Hull City.
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