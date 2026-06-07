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'I cried into my parents' arms' - Chelsea's Estevao Willian opens up on heartbreaking injury that denied him World Cup 'dream' with Brazil
The moment the dream shattered
The young forward was set to be a key figure for Brazil in the tournament across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, having participated in the entire qualifying cycle. However, a severe injury sustained during a Premier League clash against Manchester United changed everything, leaving the teenager to process the news that his tournament was over before it began.
“Playing in the World Cup is a dream come true, everyone hopes for it. Even more so for me, since I was involved in the whole process. So that was a moment of great, great sadness in my heart,” he told ESPN. "I cried so much in my parents' arms, no joke, I cried a lot. It's in moments like these that you need the people you love, and I'm very grateful for that."
A diagnosis that shocked the youngster
Estevao detailed the moment he realized the situation was grave, recalling how the medical staff at Chelsea requested a meeting with his family to deliver the news. The attacker had suffered a torn hamstring of the highest severity, a diagnosis that left him in total shock during the clinical consultation.
“When I woke up, I went to take a shower, the doctor called me three times, the day he said he was going to give me a result. Then I called him and he said: ‘Bring your parents here because we want to talk to them too.’ We already knew that if they were going to give any other news, they would say it right then and there, to my face, but when they told me to bring my parents there, I already had a feeling that something bigger was coming.
"I think the hardest moment was when I actually found out the news, that it was grade four. I didn't even know there was such a thing as grade four, I didn't even know it existed. But unfortunately it happened, but life goes on. Now it's about recovering well and getting treatment to get back as soon as possible."
Absence felt at Stamford Bridge
The timing of the injury proved costly for both player and club during the final weeks of the season. Estevao was unavailable for interim head coach Calum McFarlane, who took the reins at Chelsea following the dismissal of Liam Rosenior. His lack of availability coincided with a difficult period on the pitch for the London club.
The Brazilian winger was unable to participate in the FA Cup final defeat to Manchester City, a result that compounded the frustration of a domestic campaign where Chelsea failed to secure any form of European football for next season.
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Coping with the weight of World Cup absence
Missing the tournament held across the United States, Mexico, and Canada was a bitter pill to swallow for a player who many expected to be one of the breakout stars of the competition. Estevao has now put the disappointment of missing the World Cup behind him. He is now working to regain his fitness to be better prepared for next season. "But life goes on," Estevao said. "Now it's about recovering well and getting treatment to get back as soon as possible.”