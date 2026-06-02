Chelsea star Alejandro Garnacho shows off massive new movie-inspired tattoo that covers his entire back

The 21-year-old forward recently sat down with world-renowned artist Joaquin Ganga to complete a full back cover-up. The design features a detailed depiction of Heath Ledger’s legendary portrayal of the Joker from the 2008 film The Dark Knight. In the artwork, the character is seen holding a playing card alongside his chilling signature catchphrase: "Why so serious?".

Ganga is a heavyweight in the industry, having previously worked with global superstars such as LeBron James, Drake, and Post Malone. To facilitate the massive project, Garnacho travelled to see the Los Angeles-based artist, who shared a video of the final result on Instagram.



