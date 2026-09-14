A central figure in Como's recent surge has been Martin Baturina, whose performances have earned him glowing praise from his manager. Fabregas described the Croatian playmaker as an "anarchic talent" who possesses an innate sense for the game. Baturina was instrumental in the demolition of Leipzig, showing a level of maturity that belies his 23 years. Alongside him, Assane Diao has also hit a rich vein of form, finally overcoming the injury concerns and psychological hurdles that hindered his debut season at the club.

"These players have potential, great talent, and are growing every day,” Fabregas explained. "Last season, partly also due to the injuries, Diao was more irritable when things went wrong, he was disturbed, afraid that something else would go wrong. Now he has found the right path and is calm, which isn’t easy after a long injury lay-off."

"The same is true of Baturina, who is a bit of an anarchic talent, he feels the right move to make. His first goal the other day was incredible, he always has the right posture and gets into the right place without needing to sprint. He also has ambition, hunger, that desire to go sliding in and get on the end of the ball."