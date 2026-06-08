Cautious all-clear: How Christian Eriksen is doing following his latest collapse

Boesen stated with reasonable certainty that Eriksen's pacemaker had delivered a shock. The 34-year-old quickly regained consciousness and even asked to walk from the pitch to the ambulance himself.

The VfL Wolfsburg forward had collapsed in the 65th minute of Sunday's international against Ukraine in Odense, prompting the abandonment of the match. He was then taken to Odense University Hospital to determine the cause of the episode. We are in constant contact with him and the doctors at the hospital. But Christian is fine, and he asked me to say hello to all the players and tell them that he's okay," Boesen added.