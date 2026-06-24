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Carlos Queiroz explains heated Jude Bellingham exchange as England star pulled away from Ghana boss during World Cup draw
Furious half-time exchange
Bellingham fouled Jerome Opoku in front of the Ghana bench moments before the half-time whistle blew, prompting a furious reaction from Queiroz. The former Real Madrid manager exchanged words with Bellingham before being ushered away by his Ghana substitutes, while Morgan Rogers also moved to pull his England team-mate away from the situation.
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'Football is for brave people'
Queiroz said when quizzed on the incident: “He had a bad reaction with some bad names, that’s why the story started. My intention was to tell him to cool down with that tackle. It could be a second yellow card, a red card, because he went with his foot against my player.”
Pressed on exactly what Bellingham said to him, the 73-year-old added: “It was nothing special. It’s just that emotional moment, the moment he had one word that is not in the book of life. It could create a little bit of fire. But immediately as professionals we pulled up. Football is something for brave people – not for people dancing in tuxedos.”
Tuchel defends Bellingham's behaviour
England boss Tuchel fiercely defended Bellingham when asked for his take on the touchline bust-up, and insisted that it did not have an adverse effect on the squad. “No one got under our skin,” Tuchel said. “I think it’s normal. It was an exchange of emotions and Jude stood up for himself and for us as a team. There’s no problem with it. We were very calm at half-time. We knew that emotions are part of our game, but we don’t want to get distracted and involved with stuff that doesn’t help us. That was clear, so we were calm at half-time.”
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What comes next?
Bellingham was substituted for Rogers in the second half as England pushed for a winner, but Ghana's defence held firm and the points were ultimately shared. The Three Lions remain top of Group L with four points, ahead of Ghana on goal difference, with Croatia sitting in third after winning their second game against Panama 1-0. England must avoid defeat to Panama in their final group game to be guaranteed a place in the round of 32.