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'Do you want me to lie or tell the truth?' – How Carlo Ancelotti vs Thiago Silva debate exposed Brazil's squad rift
Former PSG allies clash over Brazil's direction
A public disagreement has erupted between Carlo Ancelotti and his former defender Thiago Silva over the rebuilding of the Brazil national team. The pair previously enjoyed a successful relationship at Paris Saint-Germain during the 2012-13 season, where Ancelotti famously branded Silva "the best defender in the world" across 34 appearances.
However, their shared history did not prevent Silva from heavily criticising Ancelotti's decision to purge senior figures following Brazil's last-16 exit at the World Cup.
The debate came as Ancelotti announced a 26-man squad featuring ten domestic-based players for friendlies against Australia and India.
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Silva warns against rapid European-style purge
Speaking to Radio Tupi, after Fluminense's Copa Libertadores victory over Platense, Silva argued that international football demands a far more gradual transition. The 113-cap veteran, who was omitted from the recent World Cup squad despite a strong loan spell at FC Porto, insisted experience remains vital.
"Do you want me to lie or tell the truth? You can't rule out players who are 31, 32 or 33," Silva declared. "In the Brazilian national team, things have to be done step by step. You can't just get rid of everyone and bring in new players."
"He comes from European football, where it's easier to make changes," Silva added. "It doesn't work like that here. I don't agree with it, but he's the one in charge."
Ancelotti brushes off criticism and outlines vision
Ancelotti responded directly to Silva's comments during his press conference at CBF headquarters in Rio. The Italian tactician brushed off the criticism with a simple "I don't look," before clarifying his strategy for the upcoming international window.
He emphasised that while friendlies serve to evaluate future prospects, biological age will never prevent a qualified veteran from playing in major tournaments.
"For the objectives we have in these friendlies, it's a balanced list," Ancelotti explained. "I don't generally look at players' age. Right now, the priority is young players. But if a 34 or 35-year-old is prepared to play in an important competition, he will be in the national team."
- Brazil Photo Press
Ten potential debutants lead new Selecao era
Ancelotti backed up his youth focus by handing first-time senior call-ups to ten uncapped players under the age of 30. Goalkeepers Hugo Souza, Pedro Morisco, and Otavio lead the new wave alongside defenders Arthur Dias, Jair, Mauro Junior, Matheuzinho, and Manchester City's Vitor Reis.
In midfield, Breno Bidon and Gabriel Bontempo earned debut call-ups, joining established stars like Vinicius Junior, Endrick, Estevao, and Raphinha.
Brazil face Australia on September 25 and 29 before meeting India in Kolkata on October 3 to kickstart their new era.
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