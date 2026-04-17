Carlo Ancelotti urges Italy to return to 'defensive mentality' as Brazil coach dissects World Cup failure

In Italy, the nation's game is undergoing a post-mortem after collapsing in the World Cup play-off final against Bosnia-Herzegovina. The penalty shootout defeat has resulted in a shake up at the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) with president Gabriele Gravina resigning, followed by national team delegation chief Gianluigi Buffon and coach Gennaro Gattuso.

Many players, coaches and pundits have weighed in on the deficiencies plaguing the national team and Serie A, with Ancelotti the latest to raise concerns about the direction of Italian football. The Brazil boss insists the nation has moved away from the defensive principles that once underpinned its greatest successes as the country’s traditional strengths are fading amid modern tactical trends.

Speaking about the current landscape, Ancelotti argued that Italian teams are increasingly vulnerable at the back. While European competitions regularly deliver high-scoring matches, he believes the spectacle often reflects defensive mistakes rather than attacking brilliance. According to the veteran coach, attempts to replicate aggressive pressing systems used elsewhere in Europe have distorted the tactical identity that historically made Italian football so formidable.