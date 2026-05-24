Carlo Ancelotti blasted for 'absurd' Neymar 2026 World Cup call-up by ex-Brazil international

Former Brazil international Wagner Fernando Velloso has pulled no punches in his assessment of Ancelotti’s 2026 World Cup squad.

Speaking on the 'Novabrasil em campo' program, the retired goalkeeper expressed his disbelief that Neymar was selected over Chelsea's Joao Pedro.

“I would not call up Neymar for the World Cup. To take Neymar and not take Pedro is an absurdity of those that football allows. Pedro is the top scorer of everything, Neymar cannot even play against Recoleta and he is in the Cup,” Velloso stated.

He further accused the Santos man of being selective with his fitness, claiming: “Neymar chose the matches. He didn’t play against Palmeiras, Flamengo, Bahia, but he played against Recoleta, Red Bull Bragantino... Only against the weak teams, to try to make a difference. And he didn't do it.”