'I can't stop crying' - Lautaro Martinez breaks down in live TV interview after Argentina's 'immense' World Cup semi-final win over England

Argentina secured a historic 2-1 victory over rivals England in the World Cup semi-final, courtesy of a clinical finish from Martinez. The striker had entered the pitch as an 81st-minute substitute with Argentina trailing 1-0, and after Enzo Fernandez equalized, he rose to head home a Lionel Messi cross in the 92nd minute to seal the dramatic win. The "Toro" proved to be the difference-maker in a tense clash, sending the Albiceleste through to a final showdown against Spain this coming Sunday. After the final whistle, the weight of the moment became clear as Martinez wept openly while reflecting on his journey to the pinnacle of the sport.

"It is very powerful," Martinez began, struggling to speak through his tears on the pitch. "The first time my dad bought me a pair of boots... I always dreamed of scoring this goal. It is an enormous joy. I dreamt it, I swear, I told Alexis [MacAllister] that I was going to score a goal and then on the bench I told Facundo Medina... It fell to me. Enzo also scored a great goal. This team continues to show what it is made of."