Can Flick finally end the curse against Atlético Madrid?

Hans Flick’s Barcelona has shown a knack for staging comebacks when trailing in high-profile fixtures.

Since the German’s arrival, the ability to turn matches around has become one of the Catalan side’s defining traits.

Staying behind early on no longer spells defeat: the Blaugrana now routinely fight back to secure victory.

According to the club’s official website, they have already done so 10 times this season, most recently in La Liga at the Metropolitano Stadium. Now, however, they face an unfamiliar test.

Read also:

Monaco considering decisive move against Barcelona

Barcelona accused of match-fixing over Rashford