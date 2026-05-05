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Jochen Tittmar

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BVB, news and rumours: He's reportedly open to a move. Could Borussia Dortmund lose Serhou Guirassy soon?

Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund
S. Guirassy

Serhou Guirassy is weighing up a move to Turkey, while a highly rated youngster is keen to stay at Borussia Dortmund. The latest news and rumours surrounding BVB.

More news, features and rumours about BVB:

  • A clear trend? Dortmund's bosses are reportedly keen to meet with Kovac soon.
  • It's seen as a marriage of convenience: the "new BVB" and Kovac.
  • BVB player ratings: Sabitzer has no place in Dortmund's starting line-up.
  • FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-HOFFENHEIM-DORTMUNDAFP

    BVB, rumour: Fenerbahce have reportedly held talks with Serhou Guirassy.

    Will Serhou Guirassy remain at Borussia Dortmund next season? Turkish TV channel A Spor reports that formal talks have already taken place between the striker's representatives and Fenerbahce officials. Guirassy has reportedly told the Istanbul club that he is open to a move to the Bosphorus.

    Sources say the 28-year-old is being actively marketed, and his Dortmund deal runs until 2028.

    The reason for the aggressive strategy on the part of his agents lies in a specific contractual detail: a release clause of €35 million, which is set to come into effect in July, makes the striker a highly attractive target for top international clubs. 

    While both parties appear aligned, ongoing bureaucratic hurdles in Istanbul could delay progress. The club is still rebuilding its sporting management after sacking coach Domenico Tedesco, leaving key positions vacant. Until these roles are filled, an official approach from the Süper Lig club remains unlikely.

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  • Borussia Dortmund v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    BVB, rumour: Top prospect Hamzath Mohamadou reportedly wants to stay in Dortmund

    Fifteen-year-old attacking midfielder Hamzath Mohamadou is widely seen as one of Borussia Dortmund's most exciting academy talents. After joining from Wolfsburg in the 2024 summer window, he required no adjustment period. Despite his tender age, he became the youngest player to debut in the Youth League at 14, and he celebrated with a goal. 

    Bild reports that European heavyweights Real Madrid and PSG are already monitoring him closely, yet Dortmund remain confident of his loyalty. Mohamadou and his camp are focused on staying put at BVB, where he is under contract until 2028.

    Behind the scenes, preparations are already underway for his gradual integration into the first-team squad next season. The buzz around him is very real, extending even beyond the stadium: he has already starred alongside Jude Bellingham and Serhou Guirassy in an Adidas advert.

  • BVB Fixtures: Borussia Dortmund's Next Matches

    DateCompetitionMatch
    8 MayBundesligaBVB vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
    16 MayBundesligaWerder Bremen vs. BVB
    18 JulyFriendlyRot-Weiß Oberhausen vs. BVB
    29 JulyFriendlyCerezo Osaka vs. BVB
    1 AugustFriendlyFC Tokyo vs. BVB

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