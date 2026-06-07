Asllani is under contract with Hoffenheim until 30 June 2029, but he can leave TSG this summer for a fixed transfer fee of €30 million.

That clause has drawn interest from several top clubs, including Leipzig. BVB have long been monitoring the 23-year-old, and talks gained momentum after Ole Book's move to the Black and Yellows; the pair previously worked together at Bundesliga newcomers SV Elversberg.

Furthermore, FC Barcelona—now managed by German coach Hansi Flick—has also set its sights on the forward, with his agent recently confirming contact between the parties.