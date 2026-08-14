In a stunning turn of events just as the English football season prepares for kick-off, Burnley have officially severed ties with their principal partner, Finotive One. The partnership, which was originally heralded as a key pillar of the club's commercial strategy for the 2026-27 campaign, lasted a mere six weeks before the club hierarchy moved to scrap the agreement entirely. The sudden nature of the collapse has left the Lancashire outfit scrambling to rectify a marketing nightmare that includes star-studded promotional videos that are now completely unusable.

The club confirmed the news on Friday morning through a concise formal update, effectively ending the relationship with the Cyprus-registered trading ecosystem.

In an official communication to supporters, the club stated: Burnley Football Club is disappointed to confirm that its agreement with Finotive has been terminated. The statement continued by explaining the rationale behind the high-stakes decision, noting that the board had "acted decisively to protect the Club’s interests, and those of our supporters, while ensuring preparations for the new season continue uninterrupted, both on and off the pitch."