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'Really good to have him back' – Mbeumo hails happy Rashford return
Rashford makes his Manchester United comeback
The return of Rashford has provided a significant boost to the Manchester United dressing room as the club looks to build momentum in the Premier League. After spending time away from Manchester on two separate loan spells at Aston Villa and Barcelona, the versatile forward officially rejoined the squad this summer.
Despite the speculation that surrounded his future during his loan stints in La Liga and the West Midlands, Rashford appears to have found his feet again under the current regime. Having not played for the Red Devils since December 2024, the forward returned with a 45-minute cameo against Hull City, before playing 80 minutes in a commanding 5-2 victory over Ipswich Town.
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Mbeumo reflects on Rashford's impact
Speaking after the emphatic victory against Ipswich, Mbeumo was asked about the experience of sharing the pitch with the returning England star. The forward was glowing in his assessment of Rashford's presence, highlighting the quality he brings to a team that is desperate for consistency. Mbeumo told Sky Sports: 'It's really good to have him back. We know his quality and impact for the club. He looks happy to be with us. Everyone is really part of the good links and he's part of this.'
Mbeumo's comments come on the back of a strong start to the new campaign, having featured in both opening fixtures and getting on the scoresheet in the 5-2 victory over Ipswich Town. The forward, who arrived at Old Trafford from Brentford in the summer of 2025, made 34 appearances across all competitions during his debut season with the Red Devils last term, registering 12 goals and three assists.
Strong foundation built during Barcelona spell
Rashford's return to Old Trafford comes on the heels of a highly successful stint at Barcelona last term, where he rediscovered his finest form. The English attacker produced an impressive return of 14 goals and 15 assists across 49 appearances in all competitions, playing a pivotal role as the Catalan giants secured both the La Liga title and the Supercopa de Espana.
His impressive club campaign carried over to the international stage, where he featured prominently for England during the summer's World Cup. Rashford made six appearances to help lead the Three Lions to a third-place finish, contributing a goal and an assist along the way.
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Targeting first goal against Everton
Rashford will be eager to open his account since returning to Old Trafford when Manchester United travel to face Everton on Sunday. The 28-year-old boasts an impressive overall record for his boyhood club, having netted 138 goals in 428 appearances across all competitions.
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