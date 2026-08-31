'He’s a great talent' - Harry Maguire backs Marcus Rashford to deliver for Manchester United

The journey back to the starting XI has not been easy for Rashford, who faced significant criticism during United’s recent struggles. Maguire, who has faced his own share of scrutiny during his time in Manchester, was eager to remind supporters of the longevity and success Rashford has enjoyed at the club. The England international understands the pressure of playing for one of the world's biggest teams and insisted that Rashford should not be judged solely on a difficult period that affected the entire club from top to bottom.

"You've got to remember that Marcus has had a wonderful career for this club," Maguire explained. "When you play at this club for numerous years, there are going to be bad seasons, and when the bad seasons come, everyone piles on you.

"Marcus was here for I don't know how many years, and every season wasn't going to be perfect because as a team and as a club, we haven't been perfect from top to bottom. So, Marcus has been part of a rough ride for Manchester United, and when that happens and the team doesn't deliver, players get digged out and he was one of them at that stage."