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'He’s a great talent' - Harry Maguire backs Marcus Rashford to deliver for Manchester United
Maguire hails Rashford’s impact after long absence
Rashford’s reintegration into the Manchester United first team took a significant step forward during the 5-2 victory over Ipswich Town. It was a landmark afternoon for the 28-year-old, marking his first start at Old Trafford in 626 days. Maguire was quick to praise his teammate's contribution following the final whistle, highlighting the constant danger the forward posed to the opposition defence throughout the match.
Speaking to the media, Maguire expressed his delight at seeing Rashford back in a red shirt. The defender noted: "He’s a great talent. You've seen that he's always a threat. I think he was a threat constantly, and I think he could still do a lot more and I think he'll say that he can do more. I think if we keep him fit, we keep him happy, he keeps driven, keeps hungry, I think he is a great asset to have."
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Defending a veteran career during tough times
The journey back to the starting XI has not been easy for Rashford, who faced significant criticism during United’s recent struggles. Maguire, who has faced his own share of scrutiny during his time in Manchester, was eager to remind supporters of the longevity and success Rashford has enjoyed at the club. The England international understands the pressure of playing for one of the world's biggest teams and insisted that Rashford should not be judged solely on a difficult period that affected the entire club from top to bottom.
"You've got to remember that Marcus has had a wonderful career for this club," Maguire explained. "When you play at this club for numerous years, there are going to be bad seasons, and when the bad seasons come, everyone piles on you.
"Marcus was here for I don't know how many years, and every season wasn't going to be perfect because as a team and as a club, we haven't been perfect from top to bottom. So, Marcus has been part of a rough ride for Manchester United, and when that happens and the team doesn't deliver, players get digged out and he was one of them at that stage."
Overcoming the 'rough ride' at United
The narrative surrounding Rashford has often been defined by the club's collective struggles, a reality Maguire knows all too well. The centre-back pointed out that Rashford’s application during the off-season has been a key factor in his successful return to the pitch.
"I’ve been through it. Everyone's been through it at this club," Maguire admitted. "He's come back in, he's trained over the summer, you can tell, and he's come back really fit and sharp, and we’re excited to have him and hopefully he can chip in goals."
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Rising stars and tactical improvements
While Rashford’s return was a major talking point, the performance of Kobbie Mainoo also caught Maguire’s attention. Maguire pointed out that the influence of Michael Carrick and the backroom team has been instrumental in transforming Mainoo into a more complete midfield presence, particularly in terms of his defensive contributions and physical dominance in the middle of the park.
"I thought Kobbie was brilliant. I think his work without the ball has improved so much since Michael has been in. That's probably credit to Michael and his staff. But I think without the ball now, he's becoming a real monster, and I think he wins a lot of second balls. He wins a lot of duels. You won't want to play against him in there and that's the biggest compliment I can give to him from playing and watching him," Maguire noted.
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