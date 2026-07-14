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Record-breaking Seagulls! Brighton complete £46m deal for Tottenham defender Luka Vuskovic
Brighton secure record signing
Brighton have shattered their transfer record by securing Croatia defender Vuskovic from Tottenham on a five-year deal that includes an optional 12-month extension. The Seagulls successfully finalised the £46m transfer despite seeing two initial offers for the 19-year-old rejected last month, with the final package potentially reaching £50m through performance-related add-ons.
The teenage centre-back looks primed for an immediate first-team role, carrying impressive momentum after making his World Cup debut against England in the group stages last month.
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Hurzeler demands patient approach
Head coach Fabian Hurzeler welcomed the defender's arrival after the club tracked his progress extensively. The German tactician outlined his long-term plans for the teenager while simultaneously urging everyone to remain patient during the young centre-back's transition period.
Hurzeler offered a comprehensive assessment regarding the youngster's integration into the Seagulls' squad. On the club's official website, he said: "Last season he demonstrated he can play at a very high level and we want to help him build on that within our environment.
"There's been a lot of external noise about Luka joining us, but he is still a young guy who will need time to adjust to the demands of playing for Brighton and the Premier League. We are confident that he will take this in his stride though."
Strengthening Brighton's defense
Brighton's aggressive move in the transfer market serves to plug the defensive void left by Jan Paul van Hecke, who moved in the opposite direction to Spurs for £52m. Vuskovic arrives with a burgeoning reputation as a prolific modern defender, having netted six goals in 30 appearances during a loan spell with Hamburg last season. His stellar Bundesliga displays earned him the Rookie of the Season award alongside a spot in the Team of the Year.
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Debut test looms large
Vuskovic must now quickly adapt to Hurzeler's tactical blueprints during the remainder of a pre-season training schedule. The former Hajduk Split academy graduate will be expected to immediately anchor the backline against the Premier League's elite attackers. A true baptism of fire awaits the teenager, with Brighton scheduled to host Aston Villa in their top-flight curtain-raiser on Sunday, August 23.
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