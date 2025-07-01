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Rahul Chalke

Brazil squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

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Brazil

All you need to know about Brazil's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Arguably one of the most popular football teams in the world, Brazil continue to be a force to be reckoned with in world football.

Legendary players like Pele, Garrincha, Ronaldo Nazario, Ronaldinho, Rivaldo have all donned the yellow of Brazil and the Selecao have won the World Cup five times, more than any other nation.

However, they have not been at their best in recent years, especially at the World Cup as their performances in recent editions have been underwhelming. They were knocked out in the quarter-final and Round of 16 in 2006 and 2010 respectively, but it was the 2014 edition that brought the most humiliation, that too on home soil. Brazil were humbled by Germany in a shocking 7-1 defeat in the semi-finals at the Maracana. The Germans went on to win the tournament by defeating Argentina in the final.

In 2018, Brazil were among the favourites with a strong squad, but were once again disappointed after being knocked out by Belgium in the quarter-final. The 2022 World Cup brought more of the same, as Croatia eliminated them in a dramatic penalty shootout, once again in the quarter-finals.

Their performances in the CONMEBOL qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup have not been convincing either. However, with a serial winner in Carlo Ancelotti at the helm, and some of Europe’s most exciting talents in the squad, there is renewed hope among the Joga Bonito faithful.

But will that be enough to finally end the 24-year long drought? GOAL takes a look at the players at their disposal for the 2026 showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada.

  • Alisson Brazil 2025Getty

    Goalkeepers

    The goalkeeping situation for Brazil has always been an interesting one. Although Liverpool’s Alisson is the front-runner between the sticks, the Selecao also have the option of Manchester City’s Ederson Moraes, an exceptional goalkeeper, especially with the ball at his feet.

    While the likes of Bento, Hugo Souza and Weverton could also serve as backup options at the World Cup, it is clearly going to be a battle between the Premier League’s finest, with Alisson currently the favorite to start.

    PlayerClub
    Alisson BeckerLiverpool
    Ederson MoraesManchester City
    BentoAl Nassr
    Hugo SouzaCorinthians
    WevertonPalmeiras
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  • Brazil v Paraguay - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport

    Defenders

    The Brazilian defence is dominated by Ligue 1 players, offering a mix of experienced veterans and emerging young talents. The presence of Marquinhos at center-back will be a key factor in leading the Selecao’s backline at next year’s tournament. Meanwhile, players like Vanderson of Monaco at right-back and Alexsandro of Lille pairing up with Marquinhos could also be an interesting combination to watch.

    Former Juventus star Alex Sandro remains a solid option at left-back, with Carlos Augusto of Inter providing reliable backup.

    It will be interesting to see how Carlo Ancelotti utilizes these players. Brazil’s leaky defence has been a major factor in their underwhelming performances in recent World Cup editions.

    PlayerClub
    MarquinhosPSG
    Lucas BeraldoPSG
    AlexsandroLille
    VandersonAS Monaco
    Leo OrtizFlamengo
    DaniloFlamengo
    Carlos AugustoInter Milan
    Alex SandroFlamengo
    WesleyFlamengo
    Yan CoutoDortmund
    Gleison BremerJuventus
    Alex TellesBotafogo
    Gabriel MagalhaesArsenal
    Murillo Nottingham Forest
    Guilherme AranaAtletico Mineiro
  • FBL-WC-2026-SAMERICA-QUALIFIERS-BRA-PARAFP

    Midfielders

    Just like the defence, Brazil's midfield is a mixture of fresh talents and experienced stars. Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and a key player in the national team. Under Ancelotti, Guimaraes could be one of Brazil's star players at the World Cup next year.

    Manchester United star Casemiro is another Premier League midfielder who could have a significant role to play in Brazil's World Cup quest. Having already played under Ancelotti at Real Madrid makes Casemiro one of the key members in the squad.

    West Ham's Lucas Paqueta is also a very solid option in the midfield for the former Real Madrid boss. Paqueta was one of the best players for Brazil during the 2022 edition of the tournament.

    The likes of Douglas Luiz, Gerson and Ederson are also notable options for the Selecao squad for the World Cup.

    PlayerClub
    Bruno GuimaraesNewcastle United
    CasemiroManchester United
    EdersonAtalanta
    Andrey SantosChelsea
    GersonFlamengo
    Andreas PereiraFulham
    JoelintonNewcastle United
    Douglas LuizJuventus
    Lucas PaquetaWest Ham United
    Matheus PereiraCruzeiro
    Raphael VeigaPalmeiras
    Joao GomesWolves
    Arthur MeloJuventus
    FabinhoAl-Ittihad

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    Attackers

    It is in attack where Brazil are simply exceptional.

    The Selecao boast numerous options in the forward line, including some of Europe's top stars. Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo have already delivered multiple titles under Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid, including two Champions League trophies. It was under Ancelotti that Vinicius found his best form, and he has performed consistently ever since.

    Meanwhile, Barcelona's Raphinha has been in the form of his life under Hansi Flick and will be optimistic about replicating similar performances for the Selecao at the World Cup.

    However, the inclusion of Neymar will be one of the most intriguing aspects. The former Barcelona and PSG star has struggled with injuries in recent seasons, which led to a return to his boyhood club Santos. Neymar’s goal is to regain full fitness by competing in the Brazilian Serie A, one of the most physically demanding leagues in the world.

    Other options like Matheus Cunha, Richarlison, and Joao Pedro are also strong candidates and could play key roles in Ancelotti’s system.

    PlayerClub
    NeymarSantos
    RaphinhaBarcelona
    Vinicius JrReal Madrid
    Matheus CunhaManchester United
    RicharlisonTottenham
    RodrygoReal Madrid
    Joao PedroBrighton
    Estevao WillianChelsea
    EvanilsonBournemouth
    Gabriel JesusArsenal
    Gabriel MartinelliArsenal
    SavinhoManchester City
    AntonyManchester United
    Gabriel JesusArsenal
    Igor Jesus Botafogo
    PaulinhoPalmeiras
    Pepe Porto
    Luiz HenriqueZenit
    Igor Paixao Feyenoord
    EndrickReal Madrid
    Lucas MouraSao Paulo
  • Brazil v South Korea: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022Getty Images Sport

    Brazil star players

    Brazil have some big names in the squad for the 2026 World Cup, players who could be decisive in their journey at the spectacle next year. Determined to break the decades-long curse, Ancelotti will not be short of elite options.

    PSG center-back Marquinhos recently led the French side to a treble-winning campaign and has been performing at the top of his game. With his experience and leadership skills, Marquinhos will play a vital role in leading Brazil's backline at the World Cup.

    Other stars like Vinicius Junior and Raphinha will need to step up in attack for the Selecao. With Ancelotti at the helm, both players will be optimistic about delivering on the grandest stage of them all.

    Meanwhile, if Neymar manages to regain his spot in the Brazil lineup, he will undoubtedly be their main man, capable of deciding games single-handedly with his attacking prowess and flair. Brazil fans will be hopeful of witnessing a comeback from their iconic star.

  • Brazil v Paraguay - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport

    Predicted Brazil Starting XI for World Cup 2026

    Between the sticks for Brazil, Alisson is expected to retain his place in the starting XI as the first-choice goalkeeper for Ancelotti’s side at the World Cup. Ederson is likely to continue in his role as the backup.

    In defence, Ancelotti has consistently preferred a four-man backline and is expected to adopt a similar system with the Selecao at the World Cup. Marquinhos and Alexsandro are currently the preferred center-back pairing, while the talented Vanderson is expected to start at right-back. Alex Sandro of Flamengo is likely to feature on the left.

    In midfield, Bruno Guimaraes and Casemiro are considered undroppable and will be crucial in controlling the tempo and defensive stability for Brazil. If Neymar makes a successful return, he is expected to lead the attack alongside Vinicius Junior and Raphinha, with Richarlison operating as the central striker.

    Predicted Brazil starting XI (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Vanderson, Alexsandro, Marquinhos, Sandro; Guimaraes, Casemiro; Vinicius, Neymar, Raphinha; Richarlison
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