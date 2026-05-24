From Brazil’s iconic R9 shirt to Germany’s 1990 kit: How World Cup nostalgia became soccer’s biggest style trend

NEW YORK -- Saturdays Football’s New York City shops are a gold mine for vintage jersey lovers. Walk into either location and you’ll find a curated selection of soccer shirts ranging from World Cup finals to Maradona’s magic to the U.S. men’s national team’s denim era.

Everyone seems to be calling 2026 the year of nostalgia, and soccer is no exception. As the World Cup approaches, that trend has shown up in the way fans are shopping, with vintage jerseys and retro-inspired shirts becoming part of the buildup to the tournament.

With the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup just around the corner, some favorites are obvious. Lionel Messi’s Argentina shirts remain in demand, and anything tied to Brazil is always going to sell. But World Cup years can also create their own jersey trends, with fans searching for nostalgia, star power and something that feels connected to the moment.

Saturdays has not seen any especially unusual shopping trends emerge yet, but some names continue to fly off the racks.

“That’s a tough one,” Mat Davis, creative director at Saturdays Football, told GOAL. “CR7, Messi, Ronaldinho and R9 are really popular.”

When it comes to national teams, Brazil and Argentina remain the most popular sellers at Saturdays. Those in-store trends line up with a broader picture of what fans are gravitating toward ahead of the 2026 World Cup. According to a Live Football Tickets study that analyzed every released 2026 national team jersey using fan ratings, resale value, search demand and kit reception, Germany currently has the most popular shirt overall, earning a 9.26 out of 10 rating. Norway ranked second at 8.9 out of 10, while Brazil came in third at 8.67 out of 10.

That mix of iconic vintage names, classic national teams and newer designs gaining traction says a lot about how fans approach World Cup jerseys. Some shirts are tied to nostalgia, some to star power and others to the momentum of a tournament that is quickly approaching. So, with demand building, GOAL takes a closer look at what fans are searching for, what is selling and which 2026 World Cup jerseys stand out most.