Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti slams Italy's talent factory as Roberto Mancini sparks Azzurri rebuild with 30-man youth revolution

The state of Italian football has come under intense scrutiny recently, with one of the game’s greatest ever coaches delivering a blunt verdict on why the nation has struggled on the global stage. Ancelotti recently offered a bleak diagnosis of the current climate, stating that the country has not been able to produce a good generation of high-level players, highlighting a significant void in top-tier Italian talent at the peninsula's biggest clubs.

Ancelotti's criticism was specifically aimed at the lack of elite offensive options being developed within the domestic system. "I think that Italy hasn't been able, in recent years, to produce a good generation of top-level players. So much so that now, for example, in the top Italian clubs like Milan, Inter, and Juventus, there isn't a single quality Italian striker," Ancelotti told CNN Esportes.