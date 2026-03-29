Bosnia v Italy is worth 30 million: the figures for the FIGC

Qualification for the next World Cup, the honour, the joy for generations who have not yet seen the Azzurri jersey at a World Cup? Certainly, but beyond that, the Bosnia v Italy match, scheduled for Tuesday 31 March at 8.45 pm, means much, much more.





It’s a matter of accounts and budgets; after all, football is an industry and even the federations must adhere to certain constraints. The FIGC closed its latest accounts in the red, but the estimates, as President Gravina has also reiterated, will change depending on whether or not they qualify for the World Cup.





But how much is the Bosnia-Italy match worth economically for Italy? The figure, highlighted by La Gazzetta dello Sport, is around 30 million.