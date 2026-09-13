Borussia Monchengladbach sack head coach Eugen Polanski after dismal start to Bundesliga campaign

The hierarchy at Monchengladbach have acted swiftly following a dismal run of results that has left the club reeling. The final straw for the board was a humiliating 5-0 defeat in Freiburg, a result that highlighted the defensive frailties and lack of cohesion that have plagued the team since the opening weekend. Having failed to pick up a single point from their first three matches, the club felt they had no choice but to terminate the contract of a man who was previously considered a long-term solution for the technical bench.

Polanski’s tenure in the current campaign began with a 3-0 loss at the hands of RB Leipzig, followed by a frustrating 4-3 home defeat to newly promoted Elversberg. These performances stood in stark contrast to the optimism surrounding the club during the summer months. Sporting director Rouven Schroder expressed the disappointment within the camp, stating: "Despite a good pre-season and positive signs, the team have not managed to achieve the desired results in the Bundesliga. Recent performances led to the decision to relieve Eugen of his duties with immediate effect."







