Roma I Away kit
- Elegant off-white base
- Horizontal yellow-and-red chest band
- Retro aesthetics inspired by Roman virtue of Pietas
Porto I Away kit
- Features a deep purple base with soft cream detailing
- Subtle tonal striping integrated into the fabric
- Design reflects journey of Port from the Douro Valley to global stage
Liverpool I Home kit
- Inspired by classic adidas 1989-91 Liverpool home kit
- Dynamic geometric pattern on deep red base
- Visual language of the late-80s original
Manchester United I Away kit
- Built on a bold royal blue base
- Tonal stripe graphic running throughout the fabric
- Red and white detailing frames the look across the V-neck collar
AS Monaco I Third kit
- Evoking the fresh vibes of a Monegasque summer
- Mint stripes nod to the lounging mats found at Monaco’s pools and beaches
- Nine arches of the Stade Louis-II adorn the back neck
Chelsea I Away kit
- First black away shirt since 2016-17 League title win
- Designed around an 'Unleash The Lion' concept
- Features vibrant Midwest Gold accents
While home kits are bound by tradition and sacred club colours, away strips are where global sportswear giants get to break the rules. The 2026-27 campaign is officially upon us, and designers have pushed creative boundaries further than ever, blurring the lines between elite pitch performance and high-end terrace fashion.
From retro adidas Trefoil throwbacks to sleek, modern minimalist graphics, this season’s away drops feature an incredible mix of nostalgia and bold innovation. Whether it’s pinstripes reimagined for the catwalk, moody regional homages, or striking colour palettes built to steal the show on road nights, clubs across Europe and beyond have delivered instant classics.
GOAL rounds up the absolute best away strips dropping this season, feauturing the the standouts you'll be seeing everywhere from matchday away sections to city streets.