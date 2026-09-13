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Bernardo Silva in awe of Real Madrid's attacking firepower after Rayo Vallecano demolition
The Bernabeu celebrates a goal fest
Madrid continued their relentless pursuit of La Liga glory with a convincing 4-1 victory over Rayo at the Santiago Bernabeu. Silva, who was handed a starting role by Jose Mourinho, played 69 minutes of the encounter and was instrumental in the midfield transitions that allowed the home side to overwhelm their opponents. The former Manchester City man was visibly impressed by the clinical nature of the performance, noting that the team’s ability to punish opponents is currently operating at a very high level.
Speaking to Realmadrid TV in the aftermath of the emphatic win, Silva expressed his delight at both the result and the manner of the display. “We are very happy because the three points are the most important thing. Four goals, a great win, and we are very happy, especially with the first half, but in general with the whole match. Now to prepare for the next one, which is very soon. There is no doubt about the offensive strength and scoring ability of this team. Moreover, here at the Bernabeu with our fans. Today, once again, we were able to create a lot, generate chances, and we are very happy about the three points."
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Adapting to life under Mourinho
Despite the smooth nature of the victory, Silva was humble regarding his own integration into the side. The 32-year-old joined a star-studded roster during the summer and is currently navigating the tactical demands of a new league and a new manager. He acknowledged that while the team is winning, he is still in a process of learning the specific movements and preferences of his colleagues to ensure he provides the maximum possible impact on the pitch.
“It's a new experience. I'm still trying to get to know my teammates and the way we play, figuring out where I can improve to help the team. I'm adapting, but I'm very happy. We've started well, aside from the game in Seville, the team has been very strong overall. In three days, we have another very important away game to win another three points,” Silva explained.
Tactical instructions and creative freedom
Silva also shed light on the specific role Mourinho has designed for him within the Madrid system. The Portuguese international is tasked with being the bridge between the defensive line and a front four that boasts some of the most feared attackers in world football. By dropping deep and circulating possession, Silva allows the likes of Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham, and Kylian Mbappe to stay high and exploit spaces behind the opposition defense.
"Mainly, with the ball, to help a lot in the build-up and provide fluidity to the play so the ball reaches the attacking players in the best conditions, given their dribbling ability. To Vini, Jude, Kylian, and Diomande, it’s very important that the ball gets to them well. Then, without the ball, to also help a lot in pressing and the defensive part, where we have a lot of work to do. I'm trying to adapt, to be the best version of myself to help the team, and I’ll keep working," he added.
- AFP
Preparing for the trip to Elche
There is little time for celebration in the Madrid camp, as the squad has already returned to the training ground to prepare for their next outing. While the starters from the weekend focused on light sessions, the rest of the squad engaged in high-intensity drills to stay sharp for the upcoming trip to the Martinez Valero Stadium to face Elche on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao, and Rodrygo are still working through their respective recovery processes and were not involved in the main group session.
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